Why are Balkan Leaders Turning to Erdogan to Mediate Diplomatic Disputes?

In this episode, we look at Türkiye's role in resolving long-standing disputes in the region. President Erdogan visited Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Croatia extending diplomatic and trade ties. But the main focus of Erdogan's meetings seems to be Bosnia's political crisis. Just a couple of weeks ahead of the elections, Erdogan stressed that Türkiye is against any changes to the country's election law. He said that Türkiye sees the Balkans within the EU and NATO. Also, the Turkish president inaugurated an Islamic cultural centre and the region's first eco-friendly mosque in the Croatian city of Sisak and he said it's an example in Europe in terms of the freedom, respect and peace provided to Muslims. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.