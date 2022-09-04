Greece violated Türkiye’s airspace and territorial waters 1,123 times in the first eight months of 2022, according to Turkish National Defence Ministry sources.

On Sunday, the sources pointed out to Anadolu Agency that Greece had carried out 1,616 violations of Turkish airspace and territorial waters in 2021.

Trying to escalate tensions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, the Greek armed forces harassed Turkish jets by putting radar locks for 3,372 seconds in 14 separate incidents since August 15 this year.

On September 1, Greece harassed a maritime patrol aircraft that was performing the "NATO Sea Guard Operation" mission over the south of Rhodes.

The sources further stated that Türkiye retaliated the harassment and violations as part of reciprocity principles, and described Greece's excuses for these violations such as "not notifying the flight plan when entering the Athens FIR (flight information region)" as contrary to international law.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Greece challenged NATO, allies by intercepting Turkish jets

Calls to reduce tension

Greece acted contrary to the Chicago Convention, which regulates international air transport, by considering the FIR area as its sovereignty area and demanding flight plans from the planes.

Reminding that Greece had attempted to invade Anatolia in 1919-1922 with the encouragement and support of some countries, the sources stated that Greece, which was disappointed as a result, executed its prime ministers, ministers and even the chief of staff.

The ministry sources said that focusing on a positive agenda and reducing tension will contribute to bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

"We are pleased to observe that some politicians, academics and retired soldiers in Greece use and understand the arguments we have expressed," they said.

They reiterated once again that they are waiting for the delegation of the Greek Defence Ministry, which was invited to Ankara for the fourth round of talks on Confidence Building Measures.

READ MORE: Türkiye will continue to respond to Greece's 'impertinence': Akar