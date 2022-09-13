September 13, 2022
What's behind Armenia’s provocation on Azerbaijan's border?
The Azerbaijani defence ministry says the Armenian army carried out extensive provocations on Monday, near the border regions of Dashkesen, Kelbajar and Lachin. The fighting is reported to have lasted for several hours. Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan explains. #Azerbaijan #Armenia #Dashkesan
