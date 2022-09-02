WORLD
Suit, rallies planned after US police kill unarmed Black man
Family of Donovan Lewis, who was in bed when he was shot dead in Ohio state, says it plans to file a suit, while activists call for protest rallies to demand justice for the 20-year-old African American.
Body camera video shows a police officer accompanied by a dog opening the door of a room and then almost immediately shooting at the young man.
September 2, 2022

The family of a young Ohio Black man shot dead in his bed by police has said it plans to file suit, in a case that revived anger over law enforcement killings of African Americans.

Donovan Lewis, 20, was unarmed and in bed when he was killed on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

A body camera video shows a police officer accompanied by a dog opening the door of a room and then almost immediately shooting at the young man.

An investigation has been opened and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has promised "full transparency" on the "tragic death of Donovan Lewis."

"The family will be filing a lawsuit," said the office of Rex Elliott, their attorney, on Friday.

"This excessive and completely unnecessary force has become all too common in Columbus," the office said in a statement.

"Frame by frame, the video reveals the truth –– three white officers accompanied by an aggressive K9 dog shot an unarmed 20-year-old in cold blood as he sat up in his bed in compliance with police commands."

READ MORE:Video of US police killing Black man ignites protests in Ohio

Rallies planned 

Columbus police head Elaine Bryant said that the officer fired when Lewis raised his arm and appeared to have something in his hand, according to media reports.

But only an electronic cigarette was found near him, she said.

Rallies are planned this weekend in support of the family and to demand justice for Lewis, said Ramon Obey of the social justice group J.U.S.T.

Students gathered on the campus of Ohio State University on Friday chanting "Say his name: Donovan Lewis," according to postings on Twitter.

READ MORE:Protests in US city after police share video of Black man's death

SOURCE:AFP
