Turkish president, outgoing UK prime minister discuss bilateral ties
Turkish President Erdogan says he established "close dialogue" with UK's Boris Johnson and developed relations between Ankara and London on the basis of mutual respect.
Erdogan has expressed his belief that relations with the UK — a close ally of Türkiye — will deepen and develop in all areas in the future. / AA Archive
September 2, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have discussed bilateral ties and regional issues over phone.

Erdogan said he established "close dialogue" with Johnson during his tenure and developed relations between Ankara and London on the basis of mutual respect and understanding, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Friday.

The president expressed his belief that relations with the UK — a strategic partner and close ally of Türkiye — will deepen and develop in all areas with the same common sense and foresight in the future, it added.

The new leader of the Conservative Party, who will succeed Johnson and become the prime minister, will be announced on September 5.

Queen Elizabeth II will receive the UK’s new prime minister in Balmoral estate in Scotland for the first time during her long reign, on September 6.

The queen will receive Johnson first as he will hand over his official resignation and then host either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, the two contenders for Conservative Party leadership.

