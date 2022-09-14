Why would Armenia want to derail the peace process?

The latest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia shows just how fragile attempts at a peace process have been since the end of the war in November 2020. Since then the leaders of both countries have had several meetings, but still seem a long way from a lasting deal. Rusif Huseynov, director of the Topchubashov Center, a Baku-based think-tank, weighs in. #Armenia, #Azerbaijan #borderclashes