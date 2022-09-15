In Conversation with Jonathan Monaghan

Baroque era is known for its dramatic, exaggerated and -at times- bizarre aesthetics. Award winning digital artist Jonathan Monaghan thinks this extravagant time in art history has many parallels with the excess of the digital age that we`re in today. How? Let`s hear it from the artist himself, whom we sat down with in Istanbul recently for his latest exhibition. Guest: Jonathan Monaghan, Artist