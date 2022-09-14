September 14, 2022
Yemeni children suffer from damages to their well-being
After 7 years of conflict, almost 21-million Yemenis are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to UNICEF. The UN aid organisation says Yemeni children are at risk of violence, abuse, exploitation and military recruitment, which are having a devastating impact on their physical and psychological well-being. Sena Saylan reports. #yemenwar #children #war
