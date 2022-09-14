September 14, 2022
Azerbaijan: Clashes on border after provocations by Armenia
The latest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia shows just how fragile attempts at a peace process have been, since the end of the war, in November 2020. Since then, the leaders of both countries have had several meetings - but still seem a long way off to a lasting deal. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports. #azerbaijan #armenia #borderclashes
