Millions in desperate need of food and safe drinking water

Pakistan's prime minister has vowed to compensate the homeless to ensure they can rebuild after the country's worst-ever floods. Officials are warning it could take up to six months for the flood waters to recede. Almost 1,500 people have been killed, but with 33 million directly affected, the death toll could rise as a health crisis unfolds. Jaffar Hasnain reports from Jamshoroo in Pakistan.