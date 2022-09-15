September 15, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands protest in Yerevan to demand Armenian PM’s resignation
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Armenia's capital accusing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of betraying his country by seeking a ceasefire with Azerbaijan. Farid Shafiyev from the Center of Analysis of International Relations weighs in on the latest tensions between Baku and Yerevan. #Pashinyan #Azerbaijan #Karabakh
Thousands protest in Yerevan to demand Armenian PM’s resignation
Explore