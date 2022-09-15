Why are Lebanese people resorting to extreme measures to access their bank accounts?

People in Lebanon are resorting to desperate measures to withdraw their money from banks. In Beirut on Wednesday, an armed woman tried to force staff at a bank to hand over money from her accounts. It’s the second hostage-taking situation to happen at a bank. Sami Nader from the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs explains. #SaliHafez #Libanon #Economy