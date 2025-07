Russian President Putin meets Chinese counterpart Xi in Samarkand

Russia's Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. They’ve discussed the conflict in Ukraine and Taiwan tensions. Ahmet Keser from Hasan Kalyoncu University weighs in. #Samarkand #VladimirPutin #XiJinping