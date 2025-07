House of the Dragon | Berlin Biennale Controversy & Contemporary Art in Iran

On this episode of Showcase, watch: House of the Dragon 00:02 Guest: John Bleasdale, Host of 'Writers on Film' Podcast Turtle Power 10:44 Shortcuts 13:24 Dispute at Berlin Biennale 15:22 Guest: Sajjad Abbas, Multidisciplinary Artist Contemporary Art in Iran 23:02