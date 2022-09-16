September 16, 2022
Are there limits to the Russia-China relationship?
China President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have met in Uzbekistan, where they are attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. William Lawrence from the American University in Washington discusses how the Russia-China relationship could impact the situation in Ukraine and the global balance of power. #Russia #China #Biden
