September 16, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russian President Putin meets Chinese counterpart Xi
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for what he describes as Beijing's 'balanced position' on the conflict with Ukraine. He made the comments in the Uzbek city of Samarkand where the two leaders have been meeting. But the US says their meeting has exposed Chinese concerns about the conflict. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
Russian President Putin meets Chinese counterpart Xi
Explore