September 16, 2022
Zelenskyy: Mass grave found near recaptured city of Izyum
Ukrainian police say a mass grave containing more than 440 bodies have been found in a forest just outside the eastern city of Izyum, which was recently liberated from Russian control. The UN human rights office says the reports are shocking and that its team in Ukraine is hoping to visit the site to investigate. Liz Maddock has the story. #massgraves #Izyum #ukraine
