September 16, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why has Pakistan been affected by the climate crisis despite a minimal carbon footprint?
In little more than a decade, Pakistan has faced two large-scale floods, costing billions of dollars in losses and impacting millions of people. Environmental journalist Afia Salam weighs in on why the country is badly affected by climate change. #monsoon #Pakistan #Climatecrisis
