September 16, 2022
Ukraine says hundreds of graves found in liberated Izyum city
Ukrainian police say a mass grave containing more than 440 bodies have been found in a forest just outside the eastern city of Izyum, which was recently liberated from Russian control. Natia Seskuria explains whether this is another indication of alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces. #MassGraves #RussiaUkraineWar #IzyumCity
