Could Türkiye Join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Future?

More than 20 years ago, China and Russia formed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Since then, the group has grown into a major political, economic and security organization with eight permanent members. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the summit as a special guest. Formed back in 2002, the SCO works to strengthen security and economic cooperation in the region. Türkiye, which is a part of NATO, is also a dialogue partner of the SCO. So we take a look at whether Ankara could one day join this Chinese and Russian-led security group as a full member. Guests: James Dorsey Senior Fellow at Singapore's Middle East Institute Einar Tangen Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute