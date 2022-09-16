September 16, 2022
Future of Russian-led pact in doubt after Ukraine conflict
The Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation is a military alliance of former Soviet states meant to ensure collective defence. But in the wake of the Russian military's recent setbacks in Ukraine and a prolonged war that is stressing its resources, some are beginning to question whether the organization can have much of an impact.
