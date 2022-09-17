September 17, 2022
Flood-hit Pakistan battles soaring dengue cases
Pakistan is still recovering after heavy monsoon rains triggered severe flooding in June, killing more than 1,500 people and displacing millions. The South Asian country is struggling to cope with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis due to shortages of food, running water and medicine. And health officials warn waterborne diseases are spreading quickly among the victims.
