September 17, 2022
Africa Matters: Uganda begins paying DRC for war damages
Uganda has begun paying its $325M penalty for invading and looting the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the turn of the century. The International Court of Justice ordered Kampala to pay the reparations in five yearly installments. But many in the DRC are divided on what exactly the country should owe, and whether they will see any of the money.
