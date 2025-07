The Rings of Power | Gustav Eiffel Biopic & Sci-Fi in South Korea

On this episode of Showcase, watch: The Rings of Power 00:02 Guest: Kayleigh Donaldson, Pop Culture Writer and Critic The Game- 25th Anniversary 11:22 Gustav Eiffel Biopic 14:34 Sci-Fi in South Korea 16:59 White Noise 19:33 Notre Dame Glass 22:41