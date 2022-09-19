What's the relationship between Britain's citizens and its monarchy?

The United Kingdom has said its final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. Her funeral service took place at London's Westminster Abbey. It was attended by hundreds of world leaders and foreign dignitaries. Her coffin was then taken to Hyde Park, before being moved to Windsor Castle for a private burial service. Sarah Richardson, an associate professor of history at the University of Warwick, explains the relationship between the monarchy and citizens of the UK. #Windsor #GreatBritain #QueenElizabeth