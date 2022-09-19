What's the possible regional fallout from Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border violence?

A tentative ceasefire appears to be largely holding along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Two days of fighting have killed at least 100 people. The nations are blaming each other for the resumption of clashes in a disputed area. William Courtney from the RAND Corporation explains the regional fallout from this violence. #Kazakhstan #Tajikistan #Russia