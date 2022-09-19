September 19, 2022
WORLD
Britain bids farewell to its longest-serving monarch
Britain has bid a final farewell to the country's longest serving monarch. Queen Elizabeth's state funeral was attended by hundreds of thousands along with members of the Royal Family and hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries. The Queen's coffin was then driven to Windsor Castle where it has been laid to rest alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.
