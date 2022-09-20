WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former Personal Chef to Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Nexus!(Extended Version)
The Queen's sudden death has come as a shock despite her age, and has echoed across the world. Many nations remembering a time Her Majesty visited their country, or one of their Presidents were hosted by the Queen in London. But not all reaction was of condolence, in some of the former colonies, the pain of the past was once again brought to light and the question now remains, what will King Charles's role be in addressing the past and what role will the constitutional monarchy continue to play in our modern society? Nexus speaks to Bob Morris, an honorary member of the Constitution Unit at the University College London who says the Queen remained an impartial leader and was excellent at adapting to an ever chaining society. And Sello Hatang, the Chief Executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation in South Africa - a Commonwealth nation - tells us about the fond relationship between the freedom icon Madiba and 'Elizabeth' or 'Motlalepula' as he nicknamed her. Christian Furr, one of the youngest artists to paint a portrait of the Queen remembers Her Majesty as being chatty and generous with her time, and Darren McGrady, the Queen's former private chef gives us some insight into the Queen's humble meal preferences and what it was like cooking for royalty.
Former Personal Chef to Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Nexus!(Extended Version)
September 20, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us