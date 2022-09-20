September 20, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine captures village overturning Russian control of Luhansk
Ukraine says its forces have regained control of the village of Bilohorivka, clawing back a small amount of territory in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region. Kiev is trying to build momentum in the east to launch a full counter-offensive to try and retake the province from Russian occupiers. Liz Maddock has the main developments.
