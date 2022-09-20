WORLD
Will King Charles’s long history of engaging the Balkans continue during his reign?
In this episode, we look at the British monarchy's relations with the Balkans following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Before ascending the throne, then Prince Charles visited the region several times. One of his first visits to the Balkans was to the former state of Yugoslavia. Back in 1978, he went to Montenegro to meet the late Yugoslavian President Josip Broz Tito. Also as the Prince of Wales, he visited Bosnia during the war in 1993 to meet with British troops stationed there. He attended the opening of the Old Bridge in Mostar, also destroyed during the war. Plus we look at Albania's relations with Iran and what role the US might be playing. Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled its diplomats following a cyberattack in July. The US concluded Iran was behind the cyberattack following weeks of investigation. Tehran denies any involvement, saying Albania's claims are baseless. US President Joe Biden has supported Tirana's move and called for Tehran to be held accountable. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ :point_right:http://trt.world/fvfp
Will King Charles’s long history of engaging the Balkans continue during his reign?
September 20, 2022
