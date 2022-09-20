WORLD
President Erdogan Says Türkiye-US Relations Not Ideal
Türkiye's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan described relations between Ankara and Washington as not ideal. The major sticking points President Erdogan mentioned included disappointing trade numbers between the two countries, the stalled F-16 fighter jet deal, and the US' unbalanced support for Greece. During his visit to New York, President Erdogan met with US senators Chris Coons and Lindsay Graham, who has previously supported the Biden administration's decision to sell F-16 jets to Türkiye. Ankara requested dozens of the fighter aircraft back in October, but the deal stalled after Congress placed restrictions on their sale. We take a look at whether President Erdogan's US visit will help shore up some of these differences and how the two NATO allies will work to address other challenges. Guests: David Lowe Senior Research Fellow at Leeds Beckett University Murat Yesiltas Director of Foreign Policy Research at SETA
September 20, 2022
