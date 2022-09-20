WORLD
Türkiye's President Calls For a Democratic, Transparent UN Security Council
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan again called for reforms to the Security Council during his address to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised a Turkish-brokered grain deal between Russia and Ukraine. Already more than three million tonnes of grain have been shipped out of Ukraine through the Black Sea and Turkish Straits. President Erdogan also criticised Greece, saying the country was increasing its persecution of migrants in the Aegean. He called on the world to take notice of the illegal pushbacks, warning more people were at risk of death. Guests: Suay Nilhan Acikalin Associate Professor at Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University Tudor Onea Assistant Professor at Bilkent University
September 20, 2022
