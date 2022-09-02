The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian man for allegedly stabbing a soldier in southern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

It said that the Israeli forces shot dead the man on Friday at the Beit Einoun junction, north of Hebron city.

The Israel military said on Twitter that the incident took place near the town of Kiryat Arbaas when the alleged attacker "carried out a stabbing attack, injuring a soldier".

Soldiers then "neutralised the assailant", it added.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency quoted witnesses as saying that the Israeli forces gunned down the Palestinian, left him lying on the ground and prevented medics and people from reaching him.

After the incident, clashes erupted in the area between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces.

READ MORE:Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank