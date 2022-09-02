WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army kills Palestinian for allegedly stabbing soldier
The Israel military said on Twitter that the incident took place near the town of Kiryat Arbaas when the alleged attacker "carried out a stabbing attack, injuring a soldier".
Israeli army kills Palestinian for allegedly stabbing soldier
After the incident, clashes erupted in the area between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces. / AFP
September 2, 2022

The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian man for allegedly stabbing a soldier in southern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

It said that the Israeli forces shot dead the man on Friday at the Beit Einoun junction, north of Hebron city.

The Israel military said on Twitter that the incident took place near the town of Kiryat Arbaas when the alleged attacker "carried out a stabbing attack, injuring a soldier".

Soldiers then "neutralised the assailant", it added.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency quoted witnesses as saying that the Israeli forces gunned down the Palestinian, left him lying on the ground and prevented medics and people from reaching him.

After the incident, clashes erupted in the area between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces.

READ MORE:Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us