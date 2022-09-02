Voting has finished in the Conservative party leadership election, with Liz Truss widely expected to be named the winner next week and succeed Boris Johnson as the UK's next prime minister.

Online and postal polls of Tory members closed at 1600 GMT on Friday, after a two-month contest that saw the two final contenders tour the country taking part in hustings and televised debates.

The result of the run-off between Foreign Secretary Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be announced at 1130 GMT on Monday, before the outgoing Johnson formally tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II the next day.

Conservative Party chairperson Andrew Stephenson thanked both candidates for taking part in the often "gruelling schedule in good spirits".

"I know our party is ready to unite around a new leader and tackle the challenges we face as a country ahead," he said as the ballot closed.

Voting by the estimated 200,000 Conservative party members began in early August, a month after Johnson announced his resignation following a slew of scandals and resignations from his government.

Talking points

Truss, 47, has consistently enjoyed overwhelming support over Sunak in polling of the members.

She has campaigned to slash taxes and prioritise economic growth above all else, just as Britain faces decades-high inflation and is tipped to enter recession later this year.

"I have a bold plan that will grow our economy and deliver higher wages, more security for families and world-class public services," Truss said in a statement, as the curtain came down on the often bitter race with her 42-year-old rival Sunak.

"If I am elected prime minister, I will never let anyone talk us down and I will do everything in my power to make sure our great nation succeeds."

Sunak has assailed Truss's plans as "reckless", warning they risk heightening inflation and eroding the country's standing in the eyes of international lenders and markets.

He has argued his experience guiding the country's finances through the pandemic leave him best placed to lead the UK during its current economic woes.

"We face huge challenges ahead, but also huge opportunities," Sunak said on Friday.

"I know what it takes to get through challenging times. I did it as chancellor and I will do it again as prime minister."

