New York Attorney General to make 'announcement' on Wednesday

The Attorney General for the State of New York says she will make a "major announcement" on Wednesday. No word on what that will be but her office has been investigating the business dealings of former US President Donald Trump and his family. And, an independent judge is reviewing thousands of documents seized from Trump's Florida home -- which could put him in more legal jeopardy. TRT's Andy Roesgen has a look at how that review process kicked off on Tuesday.