September 21, 2022
Egyptian fishermen help clean Nile river to bolster incomes
Egypt now has another pyramid--this one built of garbage, by fishermen. One organization is making a bold statement as it tries to clean up the Nile, which provides the country with 90 percent of its water. The United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Egypt next month, as the Nile is threatened by pollution and climate change. Sena Saylan has the story.
