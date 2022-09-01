TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Maritime traffic at Istanbul Strait resumes after cargo ship is rescued
The Lady Zehma faced a rudder failure and anchored in Bebek Bay, with rescue vessels and officials dispatched to assist the ship.
Maritime traffic at Istanbul Strait resumes after cargo ship is rescued
The 173-metre (567-foot) ship was coming from Ukraine. / AA
September 1, 2022

The Liberian-flagged cargo ship "Lady Zehma," which ran aground due to a rudder failure while cruising from Ukraine to Istanbul, was rescued by the crews of the Turkish Coastal Safety Administration.

Rescue vessels and officials were immediately dispatched to assist the ship and it was rescued early on Friday morning.

Maritime traffic through the Istanbul Strait was suspended Thursday after a ship coming from Ukraine malfunctioned.

Lady Zehma, a 173-metre-long (567-foot-long) vessel, ran aground due to a rudder failure and anchored in Bebek Bay, Türkiye’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Twitter.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us