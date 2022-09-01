The Liberian-flagged cargo ship "Lady Zehma," which ran aground due to a rudder failure while cruising from Ukraine to Istanbul, was rescued by the crews of the Turkish Coastal Safety Administration.

Rescue vessels and officials were immediately dispatched to assist the ship and it was rescued early on Friday morning.

Maritime traffic through the Istanbul Strait was suspended Thursday after a ship coming from Ukraine malfunctioned.

Lady Zehma, a 173-metre-long (567-foot-long) vessel, ran aground due to a rudder failure and anchored in Bebek Bay, Türkiye’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Twitter.