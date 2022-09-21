Putin announces ‘partial mobilisation’ of Russian military reserves

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called up 300,000 reservists as part of his ‘partial mobilisation’ of the country’s army. The EU says it shows the Kremlin's desperation in its war against Ukraine. Sergey Markov, director of the Institute of Political Studies, explains what this move tells us about Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. #Putin #militaryreserves #Ukraine