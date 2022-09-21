September 21, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How realistic is the transition to alternative energy sources?
The world is bracing for record-breaking energy bills after Russia attacked Ukraine and cut off its pipelines to Europe. Environmentalists say now is the time to make the big switch to clean energy sources. Oil and gas analyst Jonathan David Lamb unpacks how realistic this energy transition is for European countries. #Ukrainewar #EUenergycrisis #cleanenergy
