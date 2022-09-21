WORLD
1 MIN READ
King Charles III: Will Britain face its colonial past?
Thousands of mourners said farewell to the world’s longest-reigning monarch, as she was laid to rest in Windsor Castle. But Queen Elizabeth II’s passing has prompted questions over the monarchy's role at the head of the British Empire , and her silence over this chapter of its history Guests: Shola Mos-Shogbamimu Author of ‘This is Why I Resist’ Hakim Adi Professor of the History of Africa and the African Diaspora Marcus Ryder Professor of Media Diversity at Birmingham City University
September 21, 2022
