Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Samer Khaled, 25, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the neck, and Yazan Afana, 26, died after being shot in the heart, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians. / AA
September 1, 2022

Two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank.

"The two young men were killed. Samer Khaled, 25, was killed by a bullet in the neck, and Yazan Afana, 26, was shot in the heart," the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It also said, "the number of martyrs in the West Bank (including Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip has risen to 140 since the beginning of the year."

Eyewitnesses told Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency that Afana was killed by Israeli army after it stormed the Umm Al Sharayet neighbourhood in the city of Al Bireh where it searched a number of houses.

Khaled was killed in the Balata camp near Nablus after an Israeli army stormed the city, according to eyewitnesses.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 when it captured the territory from Jordan.

SOURCE:AFP
