September 21, 2022
Why has legal marijuana losing ground to the cartels in the United States?
Many US states hoped that legalising marijuana would be a gold mine in tax revenue, while combatting cartels and preventing non-violent people from going to jail. But reports say marijuana on the black market continues to grow. Some experts estimate that up to 80 percent of what's sold at legal dispensaries is illegally cultivated. We look at why.
