September 22, 2022
One on One - Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry
Sri Lanka is in crisis, and the government has struggled to put an end to mass protests that began in March. Many have also criticised its attempts to quell the uprisings as anti-democratic and excessive. TRT World sat down with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to talk about the economic and political crisis, and its position on geopolitical issues dividing the world.
