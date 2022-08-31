WORLD
2 MIN READ
Top Turkish, Libyan officials hold talks in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says he discussed the recent developments and the election process in Libya with that country's Deputy PM Ramadan Abu Janah.
Top Turkish, Libyan officials hold talks in Ankara
The two met in the Turkish capital for a closed-door meeting on important issues. / AA
August 31, 2022

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Libya's Deputy Prime Minister Ramadan Abu Janah have met in the Turkish capital Ankara for talks.

"Evaluated recent developments & the election process in Libya," Cavusoglu said on Twitter, without giving further information about the closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

For lasting stability in Libya, Türkiye deems crucial the holding of free, fair and nationwide elections as soon as possible, in accordance with the aspirations of the Libyan people.

Last week, the capital Tripoli saw deadly clashes between forces backing Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and those loyal to his rival Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament as prime minister.

The violence, worst since reaching a cease-fire in 2020, came amid military buildups by forces affiliated with Dbeibeh and Bashagha, as both figures claim power and authority in the North African country.

READ MORE:Why Libya's rival factions have escalated tensions in the capital Tripoli

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us