US central bank raised benchmark rates by 75 basis points

Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. Global stocks are in free fall as monetary policy makers in the US pledged to keep up their fight against inflation, even if it comes at the expense of economic growth. For more on US monetary policy, we spoke to Danni Hewson, who is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. #FederalReserve #InterestRates #Inflation