Turkish cultural centre in Germany receives racist death threat letter
Neuss Turkish Cultural Center has become the target of hatred and racism for the second time in two weeks.
Members of the cultural centre, as well as locals of Turkish descent in Neuss, are in fear and anxiety over the recent incidents, says Tansel Ciftci, head of the Neuss Turkish Cultural Center. / AA
August 31, 2022

A Turkish cultural centre in the German town of Neuss has received a racist letter with death threats.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the head of the Neuss Turkish Cultural Center, Tansel Ciftci, said on Tuesday the facility was the target of racists for the second time in two weeks.

"A letter came in the mail today. It was signed with a swastika and ‘NSU 2.0’ and included racist statements like 'We will burn down your mosques and kill you Turks,’" said Ciftci, noting that members of the cultural centre, as well as locals of Turkish descent in Neuss, are in fear and anxiety over the recent incidents. 

NSU 2.0 refers to the National Socialist Underground, a neo-Nazi extremist group uncovered in 2011 that murdered 10 people and planted three bombs. 

"Two weeks ago, the windows of our building were broken in an attack on our association. Due to the frequency of these events, our members and those living here began to feel uneasy. We want the authorities to arrest those responsible and impose the necessary punishment," Ciftci added.

He further emphasised that they are living in the middle of Europe with death threats and called it "unacceptable."

READ MORE:‘Over 800 incidents’ targeting mosques in Germany since 2014

Growing racism, anti-Muslim sentiment

Ciftci also noted that the police, to whom they filed a criminal complaint, had begun an investigation into the incidents.

Germany has witnessed growing racism and anti-Muslim sentiment in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of neo-Nazi groups and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

With a population of over 84 million people, the country has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. 

Among the country’s nearly 5.3 million Muslims, 3 million are of Turkish origin.

READ MORE: Germany: Hundreds of far-right extremists working in security services

SOURCE:AA
