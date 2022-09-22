How popular is Rached Ghannouchi in Tunisia?

A Tunisian court on Wednesday put off a terrorism hearing against the leader of the main opposition party, Rached Ghannouchi, until November. The judge also said Ghannouchi would not be held on pre-trial detention. Youcef Bouandel from Qatar University explains Ghannouchi’s continued popularity in Tunisia and what power he could still wield. #RachedGhannouchi #Tunisia #terrorism