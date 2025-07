Zelenskyy demands 'just punishment' for Russian crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has told the UN General Assembly that war crimes have been committed against Ukraine and demanded ‘just punishment’ for Russia. William Lawrence from American University in Washington weighs in on the implications of Zelenskyy’s latest comments, in light of Russia’s threats of nuclear retaliation. #VolodymrZelenskyy #Ukrainewar #Russia