Erdogan: Türkiye's defence industry is a game changer
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the country's advancements in its defence industry have shown the world the power of the Turkish Armed Forces.
Erdogan congratulated graduates at the Turkish Military Academy's graduation ceremony on the centenary of Victory Day in Ankara. / AA
August 30, 2022

Türkiye has acted as a "game changer" due to its experience in the fight against terrorism and its advancement in the defence industry, the country's president says.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the Turkish Military Academy's graduation ceremony on the centenary of Victory Day in Ankara on Tuesday.

"Türkiye has become a country that preempts instead of lagging behind, by adopting a strategy of preventing threats at their root," Erdogan said, speaking at the ceremony.

He said that Ankara made the "first big and serious blow" to the Daesh terrorist group, which was a major regional threat, via its Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria.

"Followed by operations Olive Branch, Peace Spring and Spring Shield, we showed the entire world the power of Turkish Armed Forces in protecting the interests of our country and to ensure peace in the region," he said.

More manpower

The Turkish president also criticised the hostile attitudes of the country's "so-called allies" and the support those allies give to other hostile entities.

He added that Türkiye weighs the pros and cons of its existing political relationships, but does not hesitate to establish new partnerships.

On Türkiye's military education and training system, Erdogan said the country has now "completely abandoned" the system "damaged by the putschist mentality for 70 years."

"Global and regional developments indicate that we need to reinforce our army with more qualified personnel and more manpower," he said, adding that Türkiye will use all of its "energy, concentration and opportunities for this matter in the future."

