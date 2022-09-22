September 22, 2022
At least nine killed in protests over young woman's death
The death toll from nationwide protests in Iran has risen to nine. The violence erupted over the death of a young woman who was detained in police custody for improperly wearing a hijab. Internet watchdogs report Tehran has curbed access to social media and Iranian media reports a member of the security forces has also been killed in the unrest. Sarah Balter has more.
